Marcos Gaspar RPGFan Music: The Legend of Heroes Sora no Kiseki SC Evolution OST Review

I want to throw in an "Ultimate" somewhere in that title.

05.29.17 - 9:52 PM



I'm always a little curious on which direction a composer will choose when remaking the soundtrack of a game. Will they choose to use a mixture of samples from the original OST, while mixing in new samples or live instruments? Do they plan to scrap the old and record with only live instruments, or are they going to rearrange the soundtrack to freshen up the music! I get excited for these kind of releases, so it'll come to no surprise that I'm thrilled for The Legend of Heroes: Sora no Kiseki SC Evolution's soundtrack. With that said, I haven't gotten around to hearing this one, but the illustrious Adam Luhrs has and offers his thoughts on this OST. Enjoy the read and samples within, dear readers!



Adam Luhrs' The Legend of Heroes Sora no Kiseki SC Evolution OST Review



RPGFan Music

I'm always a little curious on which direction a composer will choose when remaking the soundtrack of a game. Will they choose to use a mixture of samples from the original OST, while mixing in new samples or live instruments? Do they plan to scrap the old and record with only live instruments, or are they going to rearrange the soundtrack to freshen up the music! I get excited for these kind of releases, so it'll come to no surprise that I'm thrilled for's soundtrack. With that said, I haven't gotten around to hearing this one, but the illustrious Adam Luhrs has and offers his thoughts on this OST. Enjoy the read and samples within, dear readers!







