RPGFan
Marcos Gaspar
RPGFan Music: The Legend of Heroes Sora no Kiseki SC Evolution OST Review
I want to throw in an "Ultimate" somewhere in that title.
05.29.17 - 9:52 PM

I'm always a little curious on which direction a composer will choose when remaking the soundtrack of a game. Will they choose to use a mixture of samples from the original OST, while mixing in new samples or live instruments? Do they plan to scrap the old and record with only live instruments, or are they going to rearrange the soundtrack to freshen up the music! I get excited for these kind of releases, so it'll come to no surprise that I'm thrilled for The Legend of Heroes: Sora no Kiseki SC Evolution's soundtrack. With that said, I haven't gotten around to hearing this one, but the illustrious Adam Luhrs has and offers his thoughts on this OST. Enjoy the read and samples within, dear readers!


Back





Coming Up on Twitch

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II
Sunday, June 4 • 10am PDT/1pm EDT

Vandal Hearts
Every Tuesday • 12pm PDT/3pm EDT

Tales of Symphonia
Every Wednesday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT

Night in the Woods
Every Thursday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT
Featured Content
The Legend of Heroes Sora no Kiseki SC Evolution OST Review
The Legend of Heroes Sora no Kiseki SC Evolution OST
Review
 The Walking Dead: A New Frontier - Episode 5 Review
The Walking Dead: A New Frontier - Episode 5
Review
 Thimbleweed Park Review
Thimbleweed Park
Review
 Retro Encounter 84
Retro Encounter 84
Podcast
 CrossCode Hands-On Preview
CrossCode
Hands-On Preview
 Disgaea 5 Complete Review
Disgaea 5 Complete
Review