Tokyo RPG Factory Announces New Title, Lost Sphear

Snow and sacrifice give way to spring.

05.30.17 - 10:46 AM

Square Enix and Tokyo RPG Factory have announced their second project, entitled. Set for release in early 2018 for the PS4, Switch, and PC,is another nostalgic throwback to classic RPGs of yore such as, and stars a young boy on a quest to prevent the world from disappearing. The game will be available digitally upon launch, but can also be preordered as a limited physical edition from Square Enix's online store . Players who do so will receive two tracks from the game's soundtrack as a gift.

You can check out the announcement trailer for Lost Sphear below, plus the first screenshots in our gallery.

Rest assured that we'll keep you updated as we learn more. If you'd like to hear what we thought of Tokyo RPG Factory's debut title, be sure to read Derek's I am Setsuna review.



