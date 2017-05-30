|
Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition ReviewAnother classic, another re-release.05.30.17 - 4:30 PM
Among all of the new, up and coming stars and sequels we've seen recently, one of the biggest trends in gaming has come from re-releasing the classics. Funnily enough, this edition of CRPG classic Planescape: Torment
comes months after its spiritual successor, Torment: Tides of Numenera
.
Everyone knows of Planescape: Torment's legacy, but it's always good to see whether a gaming classic has stood the test of time, or whether or not the re-release is worth a returning visit. Bob Richardson has reviewed the enhanced version of this game, which came out earlier this year. Check out what he thought below, but beware - leave your rose-tinted glasses behind.
