Final Fantasy Brave Exvius Celebrates Anniversary With Global Fan Events

I always wanted to visit Paris!

05.30.17 - 9:27 PM

Square Enix has announced a set of global fan events celebrating both the one year anniversary ofand the 30th anniversary of theseries. The first of these events, called Fan Festa, will begin in Paris, France on July 8th, with subsequent events occurring in Taipei, New York City, Busan, and Los Angeles, though no specific dates have been given for the later venues.

The Fan Festa events will allow players from all around the world to gather together and experience exciting events and discussions with the developers of Final Fantasy Brave Exvius, while also having the opportunity to win exclusive prizes and much more! All attendants will also get a souvenir bag filled with original and exclusive goodies. For more information on how to attend the Paris Fan Festa, visit the official Final Fantasy Brave Exvius Fan Festa website.

Final Fantasy Brave Exvius is currently available on both iOS and Android devices. Stay tuned to RPGFan for more news and info on all things Final Fantasy.



