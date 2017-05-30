RPGFan
Trent Argirov
Headline: Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series Episode 2 Launches June 6th
A Rocket Raccoon focused adventure? Sign me up!
05.30.17 - 9:30 PM

Telltale Games have announced the release date for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Seriess' second episode, aptly titled 'Under Pressure'.

guardians of the galaxy telltale

The upcoming episode is slated to deal with the resulting events of the first episode, focusing both on the Guardian's acquisition of an unknown and powerful relic, navigating the sectors of space and tenuous alliances, and lastly, and most importantly, touching on a certain foul-mouthed Raccoon's past.

'Under Pressure' releases on June 6th for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Mac, Android devices and iOS devices.



