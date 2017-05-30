Peter Triezenberg Final Fantasy VII Remake Shifts Towards Internal Development

This is a familiar story.

05.30.17 - 9:33 PM



Following news of a mass hiring drive and Final Fantasy VII Remake, project lead Naoki Hamaguchi (whose previous work for Square Enix includes Mobius Final Fantasy) offered a clarification as to the state of the remake's development. Specifically, Square is no longer outsourcing development to external studios (previous reports had had them collaborating with CyberConnect2), but had shifted their focus towards internal development. Following news of a mass hiring drive and a wide release window for the, project lead Naoki Hamaguchi (whose previous work for Square Enix includes) offered a clarification as to the state of the remake's development. Specifically, Square is no longer outsourcing development to external studios (previous reports had had them collaborating with CyberConnect2), but had shifted their focus towards internal development. According to Hamaguchi, this is a "sensitive topic", but "the company has decided to shift to an internal setup, including mass production and quality, because we want to control everything, including quality, on a stable schedule." Hopefully, this means that the development of Final Fantasy VII Remake will be able to proceed smoothly. Stay tuned to RPGFan for further updates.





Gematsu Final Fantasy VII Remake Screenshots









