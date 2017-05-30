Digimon Cyber Sleuth: Hacker's Memory Introduces New Digimon for Series 20th Anniversary

20 years of digital monsters fighting for internet justice!

05.30.17 - 9:38 PM

Namco Bandai has announced the inclusion of a new Digimon within upcoming JRPG, to celebrate the venerable 20th Anniversary of the Digimon franchise.

The new Digimon, known as Zubamon, heralds under the Legend Arms type, using its arms in transformative displays of power, slashing and cutting at whatever foes it sees.

Zubamon has the capability to go through an evolutionary chain, making his form change and meld from dinosaur to the sword-wielding titan named Durandamon, as seen below!

In addition to the inclusion of Zubamon, and as previously reported, Digimon Cyber Sleuth: Hacker's Memory's inclusion of its new Domination Battle mode has a visual stamp, showcasing the battles and grid system that players will use to fight against other hackers.

If the screenshots shown here pique your interest, be sure to check out our updated gallery! Personally, as a fan of Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth, I'm excited for the franchise's evolution, and to see what the sequel has in store.

Digimon Cyber Sleuth: Hacker's Memory is set to release in 2017 on PS4 and PS Vita in Japan, and early 2018 for North America and Europe.

