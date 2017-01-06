RPGFan
John Tucker
The Surge Review
Not related to the soda.
06.01.17 - 12:06 AM

My first thought when seeing "Surge" in the name of the game The Surge was "what if they made a game based on a soda?" And then I remembered Cool Spot on the Game Boy — I think that game actually turned out to be pretty decent!

But it's also irrelevant, as The Surge is not related to the carbonated beverage of the similar name. Instead, it's a sci-fi, Souls-style Action RPG.

So naturally, Rob Steinman reviewed it for us. Check out what our resident expert on this style of game had to say at the link below!


Back





Coming Up on Twitch

To Be Announced
Sunday, June 11 • 10am PDT/1pm EDT

Vandal Hearts
Every Tuesday • 12pm PDT/3pm EDT

Tales of Symphonia
Every Wednesday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT

Night in the Woods
Every Thursday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT
Featured Content
The Surge Review
The Surge
Review
 Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition Review
Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition
Review
 The Legend of Heroes Sora no Kiseki SC Evolution OST Review
The Legend of Heroes Sora no Kiseki SC Evolution OST
Review
 The Walking Dead: A New Frontier - Episode 5 Review
The Walking Dead: A New Frontier - Episode 5
Review
 Thimbleweed Park Review
Thimbleweed Park
Review
 Retro Encounter 84
Retro Encounter 84
Podcast