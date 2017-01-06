Peter Triezenberg Yasunori Mitsuda Talks Valkyria Revolution Soundtrack in New Video

The man, the myth, the legend.

If there's one thing absolutely certain about Valkyria Revolution, it's that the game has an absolutely killer soundtrack: our review can attest to that. The game's score comes to us courtesy of legendary composer Yasunori Mitsuda, and Sega has capitalized on this by releasing a brand-new video wherein the man has a chance to talk about Valkyria Revolution's musical influences, working with the Tokyo Synphony Orchestra, and more. Check it out below. Pre-ordering Valkyria Revolution digitally will net players a few additional items. In North America, players will receive two DLC scenarios (The Formation of Vanargand and The Ring of Contract), as well as 30 Ragnite shards and a set of unique combat Ragnite. European players will get the aforementioned combat Ragnite items, the Time Flux+, Heal Field+, and Fall Earth+. You can also get a special PS4 theme for pre-ordering Valkyria Revolution digitally, so hop to it! We'll keep you updated with all of the latest news on the game while we await its late June release.





