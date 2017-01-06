RPGFan
Peter Triezenberg
Yasunori Mitsuda Talks Valkyria Revolution Soundtrack in New Video
The man, the myth, the legend.
06.01.17 - 8:20 PM

If there's one thing absolutely certain about Valkyria Revolution, it's that the game has an absolutely killer soundtrack: our review can attest to that. The game's score comes to us courtesy of legendary composer Yasunori Mitsuda, and Sega has capitalized on this by releasing a brand-new video wherein the man has a chance to talk about Valkyria Revolution's musical influences, working with the Tokyo Synphony Orchestra, and more. Check it out below.

Pre-ordering Valkyria Revolution digitally will net players a few additional items. In North America, players will receive two DLC scenarios (The Formation of Vanargand and The Ring of Contract), as well as 30 Ragnite shards and a set of unique combat Ragnite. European players will get the aforementioned combat Ragnite items, the Time Flux+, Heal Field+, and Fall Earth+. You can also get a special PS4 theme for pre-ordering Valkyria Revolution digitally, so hop to it! We'll keep you updated with all of the latest news on the game while we await its late June release.



