Retro Encounter 85: A Bird Story

Extremely different from the Alfred Hitchcock film with a similar name

06.01.17 - 9:56 PM

, Kan Gao's second indie hit, is a preview for the upcoming game Finding Paradise, but is a beautiful silent film of a game in its own right. With zero lines of dialog and a runtime of under 90 minutes,doesn't take much time to play, but it quickly seized the hearts of these two Retro Encounter panelists.

A brief episode full of analysis, for a brief game full of emotions

Retro Encounter Episode 85: A Bird Story

Featuring: Michael Sollosi, Peter Triezenberg

Send in your comments and questions to: retro@rpgfan.com