Latest Fire Emblem Heroes Trailer Introduces New Characters

A bouquet of new faces.

06.02.17 - 1:49 PM

Nintendo has announced the latest batch of characters added into. The 4 characters are Caeda, Charlotte, Cordelia and Lyn; all from the latest mainline entry. A fitting new Paralogue Story titled "Bridal Blessings" has also been added into the mobile title. See the trailer below.

Stay tuned to RPGFan for more updates on Fire Emblem Heroes as well as all things Fire Emblem.



