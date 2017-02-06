RPGFan
John Alas
Latest Fire Emblem Heroes Trailer Introduces New Characters
A bouquet of new faces.
06.02.17 - 1:49 PM

Nintendo has announced the latest batch of characters added into Fire Emblem Heroes. The 4 characters are Caeda, Charlotte, Cordelia and Lyn; all from the latest mainline entry Shadows of Valentia. A fitting new Paralogue Story titled "Bridal Blessings" has also been added into the mobile title. See the trailer below.

Stay tuned to RPGFan for more updates on Fire Emblem Heroes as well as all things Fire Emblem.


Back





Coming Up on Twitch

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II
Sunday, June 11 • 10am PDT/1pm EDT

Vandal Hearts
Every Tuesday • 12pm PDT/3pm EDT

Tales of Symphonia
Every Wednesday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT

Night in the Woods
Every Thursday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT
Featured Content
Retro Encounter 85
Retro Encounter 85
Podcast
 The Surge Review
The Surge
Review
 Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition Review
Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition
Review
 The Legend of Heroes Sora no Kiseki SC Evolution OST Review
The Legend of Heroes Sora no Kiseki SC Evolution OST
Review
 The Walking Dead: A New Frontier - Episode 5 Review
The Walking Dead: A New Frontier - Episode 5
Review
 Thimbleweed Park Review
Thimbleweed Park
Review