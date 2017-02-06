Week in Review, 6/2/2017

Summer is here!

06.02.17 - 8:41 PM

June is the month for month for weddings, summer vacation, beach trips, and most importantly, E3. We are two weeks out from E3, and everyone is excited for all the juicy new games that will be coming out in the future. But until then we still have reviews and news for you, and this week we have news stories from Peter Triezenberg, and John Alas, and reviews from Adam Luhrs, Bob Richardson, and Robert Steinman.

So Ys VIII the next installment of the Ys Series is on it's way to the west, and it isn't that far off. But for the first time in a long time, the series will not be translated by XSEED, but instead by NIS America, which may put off fans a bit. The most important thing to remember, however, is that we are getting the game. We could very well never see this series if it wasn't for these great localization companies. They all do great work, and we can't thank them enough for it.

Ah, vaporware, my least favorite kind of game: ones that are just never going to see the light of day. Well, we can add two more to that list, because Kingdom Hearts 3 and Final Fantasy 7 Remake will only get released when pigs fly at this rate. It's going to be a long wait.

The Surge (the game, not the soft drink) has hit store shelves for everyone to enjoy but is it a better game than Deck13s last game Lords of the Fallen? Only one way to find out, and that's to check out Robert Steinman's caffeine free review.

Falcom, why is everything you touch pure gold? And how when you go back to remaster your already amazing music does it turn out even better than the original? These are questions we hope we will be asking for years to come. If you are still in doubt of their musical prowess, then check out Adam Luhrs' review of their The Legend of Heroes Sora no Kiseki SC Evolution OST for some more insight on Falcom Sound Team JDK's fantastic work.

I Am Setsuna was a pretty fun game. However, it wasn't the super awesome spiritual successor to Chrono Trigger that it was being touted as, but this time Tokyo RPG Factory has its sights set on another new IP named Lost Sphear. Will Lost Sphear finally hit home for Chrono Trigger fans or will it be just another imitation? We will just have to wait and find out.

One of the best PC RPGs ever released, Planescape Torment is a classic, and a must play for any RPG fan. Now it's easier than ever to play with the release of an enhanced edition. So how does this enhanced edition hold up? Find out in Bob Richardson's review of this classic RPG.

And that's a wrap for this week.






