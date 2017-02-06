Rhythm Encounter 31: Braxton Burks on Johto Legends

Orchestral Pokémon music, I choose you!

06.02.17 - 8:53 PM

Pokémon fans have had a lot of music to listen to over the years, but we at RPGFan believe there's always room for beautiful new arrangements of classic RPG tunes. Apparently the amazing folks at Materia Collective agree, because they've launched a Kickstarter to create an hour-long orchestral album of music from Pokémon Gold and Silver, called

Our very own Marcos Gaspar recently had the chance to talk with Braxton Burks, the man behind this exciting new arrangement. Burks already has two Pokémon albums under his belt, and Johto Legends is shaping up to be yet another great collection of lovingly arranged and skillfully performed pocket monster music. Check out Marcos' interview and get a hint of what we can expect from this orchestral arrangement of two classic Pokémon games! And if you like what you hear and want to snag a copy of this album when it releases in December, head on over to Kickstarter and become a backer!

Have questions or comments, or suggestions on future topics? Let us know at music@rpgfan.com!

Featuring: Marcos Gaspar, Braxton Burks