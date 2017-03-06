RPGFan
Peter Triezenberg
Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology Gets New "Vault of Time" Dungeon
Only the bravest will prevail.
06.03.17 - 10:54 AM

Atlus recently unveiled some new elements coming to Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology, the 3DS remake of their Nintendo DS classic Radiant Historia. One such element is the Vault of Time, a challenging extra dungeon that prevents the player from using items whilst exploring it. New areas in the Vault of Time will open up as the player progresses, and enemies will grow more challenging as well. Completing this dungeon will earn a special in-game currency called "Moments," which can be used to purchase special skills and books from a shop found within.

radiant historia perfect chronology vault of time

Atlus has also put out another trailer for the game, this time focusing on the characters hailing from Celestia, Forgia, and Cygnus. We'll keep you posted on all things Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology, so until next time, be sure to watch the trailer below and check out our screenshot gallery for the game.





