Kingdom Hearts Orchestra Gets LA and New York Premiere Dates
Let fears and lies melt away, in a musical sanctuary.
06.03.17

The Kingdom Hearts Orchestra — World Tour — is making its way stateside this summer, following a successful run of shows in Tokyo, Paris, and London. The concert will take place on June 10th, 11th, and 14th at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, and at the United Palace Theatre in New York on June 23rd and 24th. In addition to featuring live orchestral music from throughout the Kingdom Hearts saga, there will be some new story content (yes, really!) supervised by Tetsuya Nomura, and the legendary Yoko Shimomura herself will be in attendance.

kingdom hearts orchestra world tour us dates

Tickets for the Los Angeles and New York shows are on sale via Ticketmaster and Tickeyfly, respectively. This is an exciting opportunity for American Kingdom Hearts fans, so get your tickets while you can! For more on the Kingdom Hearts series, keep an eye on RPGFan.com.



