Gust Promises Big Atelier Announcement June 7th

For the series' 20th atelie-versary.

06.04.17 - 10:28 AM

Thehas long and storied history: twenty years of it, to be exact. In celebration of that milestone, developer Gust has announced a special broadcast on June 7th at 13:00 JST. The stream will be available via YouTube

The video's description coyly asks; "Will there be information on the new title that people have been wondering about? Also, in celebration of the anniversary, valuable information about the series' fans as well?"

Gust has promised information on multiple "commemoration projects." The stream will feature the voice actress of Sophie from Atelier Sophie, Yuuka Aisaka. Longtime character designer Mel Kishida and other illustrators and artists will also make an appearance to discuss the development process.

If you can't watch the June 7th stream, we will be sure to have all the important details post-haste.






