RPGFan
Jesse Woo
Gust Promises Big Atelier Announcement June 7th
For the series' 20th atelie-versary.
06.04.17 - 10:28 AM

The Atelier has long and storied history: twenty years of it, to be exact. In celebration of that milestone, developer Gust has announced a special broadcast on June 7th at 13:00 JST. The stream will be available via YouTube.

atelier 20th anniversary stream

The video's description coyly asks; "Will there be information on the new title that people have been wondering about? Also, in celebration of the anniversary, valuable information about the series' fans as well?"

Gust has promised information on multiple "commemoration projects." The stream will feature the voice actress of Sophie from Atelier Sophie, Yuuka Aisaka. Longtime character designer Mel Kishida and other illustrators and artists will also make an appearance to discuss the development process.

If you can't watch the June 7th stream, we will be sure to have all the important details post-haste.



Back





Coming Up on Twitch

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II
Sunday, June 11 • 10am PDT/1pm EDT

Vandal Hearts
Every Tuesday • 12pm PDT/3pm EDT

Tales of Symphonia
Every Wednesday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT

Night in the Woods
Every Thursday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT
Featured Content
The Caligula Effect Review
The Caligula Effect
Review
 Rhythm Encounter 31
Rhythm Encounter Episode 31
Podcast
 Retro Encounter 85
Retro Encounter 85
Podcast
 The Surge Review
The Surge
Review
 Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition Review
Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition
Review
 The Legend of Heroes Sora no Kiseki SC Evolution OST Review
The Legend of Heroes Sora no Kiseki SC Evolution OST
Review