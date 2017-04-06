|
The Caligula Effect ReviewYou have six months to get your horse elected Senator: Are you up to the task?06.04.17 - 12:54 PM
Okay, I relent: The Caligula Effect
isn't actually an equine-themed political simulator, it's the latest RPG from FuRyu (Unchained Blades
, The Legend of Legacy
), featuring a scenario penned by Satomi Tadashi (Persona 1&2
, Digital Devil Saga
).
It's been quite awhile since we've seen Satomi at the helm of a RPG, so Nicholas Ransbottom dove into The Caligula Effect to see what it's all about. Check out his review below.
