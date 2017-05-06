New Details, Screenshots Revealed for Fire Emblem Warriors

Get your first glimpse at our new heroes.

06.05.17 - 8:11 PM

Thanks to Koei Tecmo opening up the official Japanese website for, eager fans have been able to get a first look atnewest protagonists, along with returning favorites Marth and Chrom, and a whole slew of new screenshots.

Taking place in the country of Aitoris, the story begins with numerous "Gates of the Other World" opening up inside the royal castle, delivering powerful monsters to the kingdom. It wasn't long before the royal family fell, and darkness swept across the land. Unbeknownst to the darkness, however, the royal family was not completely destroyed. Now, it's up to Shion and Lian, the surviving children of the late king, to save the world. Armed with the "Fire Shield," a last gift from their mother, the twins will fight for their home, their family, and the fate of the world.

Lian is an intelligent young woman, and the elder twin of the royal family of the Aitoris Kingdom. Smart enough to acknowledge her own weaknesses, she is in a constant struggle with Shion over who will take the throne, with neither twin wanting to be their fathers successor.

Shion is the eldest son of the royal family and the younger twin brother of Lian. While the role of king naturally falls to him, Shion would rather live the life of a knight, filling his days with battle and glory. Because of this wish, he is at odds with Lian, trying to push the role of ruler on to her. With a positive and lively personality, Shion is more likely to act before he thinks.

Making his debut appearance in Fire Emblem Awakening, Chrom is the passionate and loyal prince from the Halidom of Ylisse. His dedication and selflessness in the heat of battle have earned him the trust and loyalty of his allies. While he does his best to tend to his royal duties, his carefree personality and lack of tact in formal situations tend to get him into trouble from time to time.

The original Fire Emblem prince makes a smashing entrance in Fire Emblem Warriors. The prince of the Altea kingdom, Marth has the true makings of a leader, being able to sway people to his side with ease. He is a kind man who dreams of a peaceful world. Yet even with these dreams, Marth has an unwavering fortitude when it comes to battle.

Fire Emblem Warriors is set to come out later this fall for the Nintendo Switch and New 3DS. Stay tuned to RPGFan for more news and info on the Fire Emblem series.





