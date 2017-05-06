Ys Origin Now Available on PS Vita

The cross buy situation is now complete!

06.05.17 - 10:16 PM

For the dedicated handheld gamers waiting for the PS Vita version ofthe wait is now over! Brought to the public by French developer DotEmu, gamers have been waiting for the Vita version since the game's PlayStation 4 release back in February, but as of May 30th, you can now enjoyon the go.

You can check out the Vita versions release trailer below!

Ys Origin is currently available on PlayStation 4 and PS Vita as a Cross Buy title. For more information on Ys Origin check out Alana Haguesreview.





