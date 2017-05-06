RPGFan
Chris Gebauer
Ys Origin Now Available on PS Vita
The cross buy situation is now complete!
06.05.17 - 10:16 PM

For the dedicated handheld gamers waiting for the PS Vita version of Ys Origin the wait is now over! Brought to the public by French developer DotEmu, gamers have been waiting for the Vita version since the game's PlayStation 4 release back in February, but as of May 30th, you can now enjoy Ys Origin on the go.

You can check out the Vita versions release trailer below!

Ys Origin is currently available on PlayStation 4 and PS Vita as a Cross Buy title. For more information on Ys Origin check out Alana Haguesreview.



Back





Coming Up on Twitch

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II
Sunday, June 11 • 10am PDT/1pm EDT

Vandal Hearts
Every Tuesday • 12pm PDT/3pm EDT

Tales of Symphonia
Every Wednesday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT

Night in the Woods
Every Thursday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT
Featured Content
CD theater Dragon Quest III Review
CD theater Dragon Quest III
Review
 The Caligula Effect Review
The Caligula Effect
Review
 Rhythm Encounter 31
Rhythm Encounter Episode 31
Podcast
 Retro Encounter 85
Retro Encounter 85
Podcast
 The Surge Review
The Surge
Review
 Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition Review
Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition
Review