Seiken Densetsu Collection Producer Famitsu Interview

And it comes with a tease of new developments for the series 25th anniversary.

06.05.17 - 10:50 PM

producer Masaru Oyamada was interviewed in the most recent issue of Weekly Famitsu where he shared his thoughts on the recently released collection. Some highlights from the interview have been compiled below.

In regards to the release of the collection on the Nintendo Switch, Masaru said that Nintendo's newest platform was perfect for Seiken Densetsu calling it the "most suitable hardware" because the "platform makes it easy for users to enjoy multiplayer." Masaru continues the multiplayer theme mentioning that the students of today only know "the latest high definition titles. I want parents and children to enjoy the classic Seiken Densetsu titles together."

in regards to the series lineage, Masaru hopes fans will pay attention to the evolution of the series between the three titles included in the collection saying "I want you to become acquainted with these amazing games released over 20 years ago." For gamers well acquainted with the Seiken Densetsu Collection titles, Masaru assures fans that all "the tricks from the original versions of the games were left almost as is," meaning you can still break the game in familiar fashion.

As for what may come next for Seiken Desnsetsu only time will tell. Masaru claims "I want to develop the series more and more from here on. Please support us." If that isn't a call to arms for fans to prove that there can be a future for this classic series, I don't know what is.

The Seiken Densetsu Collection packages Seiken Densetsu: Final Fantasy Gaiden, Seiken Densetsu 2, and Seiken Densetsu 3, alongside new features such as the ability to play in several different screen sizes, a quick save option, and a Music Mode in which you can listen to music from the three included games from the home screen. The collection released on June 1st in Japan for the Nintendo Switch.



