RPGFan
Alana Hagues
The Dream Machine: Chapter 6 Review
The end of a good dream.
06.06.17 - 12:32 PM

I think when an episodic series, or a gaming series in general ends, it's often more difficult than when a single game ends. Especially if the journey has been stretched over years of development, planning, and releases. Especially if that series has been good.

This is the case with The Dream Machine. Just last month, the final chapter of this excellent point-and-click series. Luna Lee has delivered us a review for every chapter, and today I bring you her thoughts on the finale of this lovely series. See whether Luna thought this was a fitting ending in her review below!


Back





Coming Up on Twitch

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II
Sunday, June 11 • 10am PDT/1pm EDT

Vandal Hearts
Every Tuesday • 12pm PDT/3pm EDT

Tales of Symphonia
Every Wednesday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT

Night in the Woods
Every Thursday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT
Featured Content
The Dream Machine: Chapter 6 Review
The Dream Machine: Chapter 6
Review
 CD theater Dragon Quest III Review
CD theater Dragon Quest III
Review
 The Caligula Effect Review
The Caligula Effect
Review
 Rhythm Encounter 31
Rhythm Encounter Episode 31
Podcast
 Retro Encounter 85
Retro Encounter 85
Podcast
 The Surge Review
The Surge
Review