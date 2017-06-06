The Dream Machine: Chapter 6 Review

The end of a good dream.

06.06.17 - 12:32 PM

I think when an episodic series, or a gaming series in general ends, it's often more difficult than when a single game ends. Especially if the journey has been stretched over years of development, planning, and releases. Especially if that series has been good.

This is the case with The Dream Machine. Just last month, the final chapter of this excellent point-and-click series. Luna Lee has delivered us a review for every chapter, and today I bring you her thoughts on the finale of this lovely series. See whether Luna thought this was a fitting ending in her review below!



