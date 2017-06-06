Pokemon Gold and Silver Coming to 3DS Virtual Console

A nostalgia trip to Johto is more than welcome.

06.06.17 - 3:58 PM

Nintendo's Pokémon Direct stream announced thatandwill be released for the the 3DS Virtual Console on September 22nd. The games will be compatible with theapp. See the announcement trailer below.

After Pokémon Red, Blue and Yellow's success on Virtual Console, this was inevitable. Stay tuned to RPGFan as we receive updates on Gold and Silver's Virtual Console release.



