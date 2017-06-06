RPGFan
John Alas
Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Unveiled for 3DS
With new Solgaleo and Lunala forms.
06.06.17 - 4:02 PM

Nintendo, The Pokémon Company and Game Freak have announced via today's Pokémon Direct that Pokémon Ultra Sun and Pokémon Ultra Moon for 3DS. Both games are scheduled to launch on November 17th. The video below includes the trailer for the new paired versions starting at 2:58. Check it out below.

Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon will include new features and Pokémon that did not appear in Sun and Moon, including new forms of the game's box legendary Pokémon Solgaleo and Lunala.

A brief glimpse of the gameplay was shown in the Pokémon Direct video. Starting at 36:35 you can see new locations and clothing choices for the protagonist.

For more updates on Pokémon Ultra Sun and Pokémon Ultra Moon stay tuned to RPGFan.


