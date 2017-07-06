Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Coming to PS4 in Early 2018

The classic fighter finds a new home on the PS4.

06.07.17 - 11:44 AM

In a shocking turn of events, Square Enix announced it will be bringing its arcade fighterto the PlayStation 4 – and to North America – with a whole heap of new features! Going under the title, the newest entry in the fighting series will feature over 20 playable characters from theseries, as well as dozens of fighting arenas, summons, and tons of equippable weapons and gear. For those of you who can't wait to experience these new features, Square Enix will be showing off a playable version at E3 from June 13th to June 15th.

Fans will also be delighted to hear that Dissidia Final Fantasy NT will come bundled with a full length story mode written by Kazushige Nojima! Though details are currently scarce on said story mode, we know that it will feature two new gods in the final fantasy series, "Spiritus" and "Materia." You can catch a glimpse of these characters in the newest trailer below!

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT is set to release in early 2018 for the PlayStation 4. Stay tuned to RPGFan for more news and info on the Final Fantasy series, and hopefully we'll have more to bring you about Dissidia during E3 next week!



