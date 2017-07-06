Come Watch the Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood Launch Trailer Get hype! 06.07.17 - 12:14 PM
Final Fantasy XIV's second expansion launches in less than two weeks, and Square Enix just released the all-new Stormblood launch trailer. There is a ridiculous amount of new footage, cameos (hello again, Final Fantasy VI), possible spoilers, and more flashy moves than I can count.
Check it out below, and join me in getting excited:
If E3 wasn't next week, I'd almost want to just sleep from now until Stormblood early access begins on June 16th. Remember, early access is only for pre-orders, so get ye to the Square Enix Online Store to pre-order today! For everyone else, Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood launches on June 20th, for PC, Mac, and PlayStation 4.