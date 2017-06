Final Fantasy XIV: Patch 3.4 Review

Getting caught up before the next big chapter starts.

06.07.17 - 7:33 PM

The next expansion foris coming soon, as evidenced by the new trailer we saw this morning , so we're working to get all caught up on our patch reviews!

Today, we bring you Mike Salbato's review of patch 3.4, and we've got his review of the latest patch coming in just a few days. For the scoop on how this game has been changing over time, check the link below!