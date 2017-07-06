Peer Inside the Empire in Trails of Cold Steel III Update

Also there's a trailer.

06.07.17 - 7:35 PM

, like the previous two games, focuses on events of the Erebonian Empire. A recent update from Dengeki PlayStation gives more background on the characters central to that story, as well as other details like the voice cast. We also have a trailer that surfaced recently from a shop in Akihabara. Straight from the source!

First, the voice cast:

Rean Schwarzer: Kouki Uchiyama

Juna Crawford: Nao Toyama

Kurt Vander: Takuya Eguchi

Altina Orion: Inori Minase (previously Risa Taneda)

Musse Egret: Ami Koshimizu

Ash Carbide: Tomoaki Maeno

Aurelia Le Guin: Yuko Sumitomo

Towa Herschel: Ai Nonaka

Michael: Tomokazu Sugita

G. Schmidt: Hochu Otsuka

Agate Crosner: Takayuki Kondo

Tita Russell: Hiromi Konno

Tio Plato, 16, is a young woman formerly in charge of the Crossbell branch of the Epstein Foundation research center focusing on Eion systems. After the Empire annexes Crossbell, she returns to Epstein Foundation HQ briefly before returning to the Crossbell branch to help her friends. There, she continues her research while under strict imperial surveillance.

Falcom president Toshihiro Kondo’s had this to say:



Since she is a growing girl, she is the character with the most significant change among the members of the Special Support Section. She has a slightly mature atmosphere about her, and has also grown a bit in height. In this game, we see Tio working as head of research, as well as her interactions with other engineers. While I can’t reveal any information about weapons, given that there is a screenshot of her holding an Orbal Staff, I want you to expect her to participate in battle. This time, her Eion system has miniaturized and she does not wear a chest protector.

Randolph Orlando, age 24, is a former Red Constellation mercenary and now the instructor of Class VIII. After the invasion of Crossbell he was assigned to the Empire's Crossbell Military Defense Force. He began to develop a plan to form a resistance, but on the advice of a certain character instead traveled to Erebonia to investigate the possibility of peace through other means.

As an instructor at Thors Military Academy Reaves II Branch School, he is deeply involved in the story from the beginning of the game. To Rean, Randolph is an older colleague, but how will Randolph connect with Rean upon learning that he and Lloyd fought? As instructor of the Tactics Division, there will be scenes where he teaches students the basics. Although he isn’t particularly acquainted with Ash, he values his high combat ability and senses. The person who gave Randolph advice has appeared in previous entries in the series and is someone who is in a position to mobilize him.

Prince Olivert Reise Arnor, age 29, is a familiar face from The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky. After the Erebonian Civil War, Olivert's rival Giliath Osborn continued to invade surrounding territories, and Olivert's close allies the Vander family was dismissed as imperial bodyguards. As a result, he realized that his influence had waned, and so he proposed the Thors Military Academy Reaves II Branch School as a last ditch effort to consolidate his power.

The current state of the Empire is significantly unfavorable to Olivert, and the game will depict how he makes the decision to confront Osborne and take action in the midst of it. One thing is to make calls to his personal connections scattered across the Empire. It also touches upon Olivert’s upbringing and standing as a member of the Imperial family, as well as how the emperor thinks of him. There are also scenes where he acts as Olivier Lenheim [From Trails in the Sky].

In battle, combat links allow two characters to join up for an attack after an enemy loses its posture from a standard attack. Other forms of cooperation include a Rush attack that uses Brave Points, and an all-party Burst attack.

Players can also initiate fights with a field attack for an advantage. Connecting with an Assault Attack will guarantee an advantage but consume Assault points, which replenish over time or after destroying items.

BP is shared by Brave Orders and Combat Links, but to that extent they are easy to accumulate. Because a number of formidable foes will appear on the field, the use of Assault Attacks are important. The tactical orbment is the latest model of the Reinford Group, but new elements will also be introduced in a followup story.

If you want to see it all in action, a recent video is below.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III comes out on PS4 in Japan on September 28th.



