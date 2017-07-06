Telltale Games Announces Season 2 of Minecraft: Story ModeAfter that Cubic stuff, I'm not surprised.06.07.17 - 8:52 PM
Telltale Games has announced that a second season of Minecraft: Story Mode
, their adventurous take on the popular block-building phenomenon, is in development. The first episode, entitled Hero in Residence
, will release on July 11th for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and mobile devices. Featuring a celebrity voice cast that includes various popular Minecraft
-oriented YouTubers alongside Patton Oswalt, Catherine Taber, and Ashley Johnson, this is sure to please fans of the game's first season. You can find out what we thought of Minecraft: Story Mode
by reading Bob Richardson's reviews
.
Telltale's official synopsis is below:
Now that Jesse and the gang have vanquished the Wither Storm, saved the world, and become totally super famous heroes, life has gotten a bit more...complicated. With more responsibilities and less time for adventure, old friendships have started to fade — at least until Jesse's hand gets stuck in a creepy gauntlet that belongs to an ancient underwater temple. Together with old pals and new comrades alike, Jesse embarks on a brand new journey filled with tough choices, good times, and at least one temperamental llama.