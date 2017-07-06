Peter Triezenberg Telltale Games Announces Season 2 of Minecraft: Story Mode

After that Cubic stuff, I'm not surprised.

06.07.17 - 8:52 PM



Telltale Games has announced that a second season of Minecraft: Story Mode, their adventurous take on the popular block-building phenomenon, is in development. The first episode, entitled Hero in Residence, will release on July 11th for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and mobile devices. Featuring a celebrity voice cast that includes various popular Minecraft-oriented YouTubers alongside Patton Oswalt, Catherine Taber, and Ashley Johnson, this is sure to please fans of the game's first season. You can find out what we thought of Minecraft: Story Mode by reading Bob Richardson's Telltale Games has announced that a second season of, their adventurous take on the popular block-building phenomenon, is in development. The first episode, entitled, will release on July 11th for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and mobile devices. Featuring a celebrity voice cast that includes various popular-oriented YouTubers alongside Patton Oswalt, Catherine Taber, and Ashley Johnson, this is sure to please fans of the game's first season. You can find out what we thought ofby reading Bob Richardson's reviews Telltale's official synopsis is below: Now that Jesse and the gang have vanquished the Wither Storm, saved the world, and become totally super famous heroes, life has gotten a bit more...complicated. With more responsibilities and less time for adventure, old friendships have started to fade — at least until Jesse's hand gets stuck in a creepy gauntlet that belongs to an ancient underwater temple. Together with old pals and new comrades alike, Jesse embarks on a brand new journey filled with tough choices, good times, and at least one temperamental llama.



Minecraft: Story Mode - Season 2 Screenshots



Minecraft: Story Mode - Season 1 Reviews









