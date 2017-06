Atlus Announces Several Games for the West

From the strangest of journeys, to the most radiant of historias.

06.07.17 - 9:24 PM

With E3 fast approaching, Atlus has announced several titles that will not only be making their way to the West, but will also be heavily featured at the show. Among these are three titles for the Nintendo 3DS, and a highly anticipated Vanillaware title. So without further ado, read on to find additional details, screenshots, and trailers for each title.