Retro Encounter 86: Dragon Quest V Part I

A game draws near! Command?

06.08.17 - 10:28 PM

The people have spoken! Earlier this year, readers and listeners voted for Retro Encounter to play, and today Retro Encounter delivers! Our three panelists discuss the tragic life story of's hero, the game's motley menagerie of monsters, and the heroine's extremely brief pregnancy, among other topics.

A hero's journey through childhood, adulthood, and fatherhood.

Retro Encounter Episode 86: Dragon Quest V Part I

Featuring: Michael Sollosi, Keegan Lee, Robert Steinman

