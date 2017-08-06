Retro Encounter 86: Dragon Quest V Part IA game draws near! Command?06.08.17 - 10:28 PM
The people have spoken! Earlier this year, readers and listeners voted for Retro Encounter to play Dragon Quest V: Hand of the Heavenly Bride
, and today Retro Encounter delivers! Our three panelists discuss the tragic life story of Dragon Quest V
's hero, the game's motley menagerie of monsters, and the heroine's extremely brief pregnancy, among other topics.
A hero's journey through childhood, adulthood, and fatherhood.
Retro Encounter Episode 86: Dragon Quest V Part I
Featuring: Michael Sollosi, Keegan Lee, Robert Steinman
Send in your comments and questions to: retro@rpgfan.com