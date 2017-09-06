Peter Triezenberg Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age Gets New Story Trailer

Reminding us all that this localization was top-notch.

06.09.17 - 10:19 AM



Square Enix has released a new trailer for Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age highlighting the game's epic story. Taking place in the land of Ivalice, one of Square's most famous settings, The Zodiac Age promises to be an exciting return trip. The game will release for the PlayStation 4 on July 11th. Check out the video below, and stay tuned to RPGFan for further coverage of this title and others as we approach E3 2017. Square Enix has released a new trailer forhighlighting the game's epic story. Taking place in the land of Ivalice, one of Square's most famous settings,promises to be an exciting return trip. The game will release for the PlayStation 4 on July 11th. Check out the video below, and stay tuned to RPGFan for further coverage of this title and others as we approach E3 2017.



