E3 2017: New Trailer, Screenshots Released for Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Time to scratch that Castlevania itch.

06.09.17 - 1:54 PM

In anticipation of E3 2017, 505 Games has released a new batch of screenshots and trailers for their upcoming game. Created by the renowned Koji Igarashi, known for his work on theseries,is a spiritual successor to Igarashi's previous games. First announced on Kickstarter.com, the project made headlines when its original goal of $500,000 USD was achieved quickly, with pledges totaling 5.5 million dollars towards the end.

Taking place in 18th century England, you play as Miriam, a young orphan who suffers from a demonic curse that slowly turns her skin to crystal. As the curse worsens, Miriam falls into a deep coma that lasts for a decade. Upon awakening, she discovers a large castle has been erected, and all of hell is running loose. Now Miriam must scale the tower and defeat its master in the hopes that she can cure her curse once and for all.

As a nice little bonus, Koji Igarashi's company ArtPlay released a new video the other day focusing on DICO, the Tokyo-based developer that has been working with ArtPlay to develop Bloodstained. You can check out the video below!

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is set to release in the first half of 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, and Vita. Stay tuned to RPGFan for more news and info directly from E3!





