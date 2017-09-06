E3 2017: Gothic Action RPG Vampyr to Release in November, Cinematic Trailer Revealed

A stylish trailer cut to a stellar track.

06.09.17 - 8:49 PM

Dontnod Entertainment, developers of the acclaimedseries, have released an E3 cinematic trailer for their upcoming narrative-driven, action RPG,

The trailer showcases the gloomy atmosphere of a 1918-era London ravaged by both Spanish flu-laden sickness, and a metaphorical plague of marauding vampires. In this maelstrom of chaos, the protagonist Dr. Jonathon Reid seeks a cure for the citizens of London while, as a vampire, railing against the urge to sate his innate blood-lust. Within the streets of London, it seems that the player, as Reid, will fight both other vampires and the ones who hunt them, using either unholy power, savagery or stealth.



Vampyr, confirmed by info released within a brief by Dontnod Entertainment, will focus on four major features:

Explore a darkly atmospheric early 20th century London

Play a tormented and powerful Vampire learning the rules of your new condition. A man of science, a beast of the night: Your toughest battles will be within yourself

Build your own combat style through a wide range of crafted weapons and powerful Vampire abilities to defeat a large and unique bestiary

Choose your fate: moral choices will shape your story. How human could a Vampire be, when he must feed?

Personally, I'm curious to see, in the coming months, how the moral struggles of Reid are represented in both narrative conceits and gameplay consequences within Vampyr.

Vampyr, as confirmed by publisher Focus Entertainment, will launch within November 2017, for PlayStation 4, XBox One, and PC.

Stay tuned to RPGFan for all news Vampyr!



