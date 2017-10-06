The Lost Child Gets Debut Trailer Latest from El Shaddai director. 06.10.17 - 11:00 AM
The Lost Child, which is the latest game from Takeyasu Sawaki, director of the criminally underappreciated El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron, now has an August 4th release date in Japan. The game, which will be releasing for the PlayStation 4 and Vita consoles, is a dark modern fantasy game in the vein of early Shin Megami Tensei titles, if the first-person perspective and emphasis on demonic interaction is anything to go by. Watch the debut trailer below and stay tuned for further details.