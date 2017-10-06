Peter Triezenberg The Lost Child Gets Debut Trailer

Latest from El Shaddai director.

06.10.17 - 11:00 AM



The Lost Child, which is the latest game from Takeyasu Sawaki, director of the criminally underappreciated El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron, now has an August 4th release date in Japan. The game, which will be releasing for the PlayStation 4 and Vita consoles, is a dark modern fantasy game in the vein of early Shin Megami Tensei titles, if the first-person perspective and emphasis on demonic interaction is anything to go by. Watch the debut trailer below and stay tuned for further details. , which is the latest game from Takeyasu Sawaki, director of the criminally underappreciated, now has an August 4th release date in Japan. The game, which will be releasing for the PlayStation 4 and Vita consoles, is a dark modern fantasy game in the vein of earlytitles, if the first-person perspective and emphasis on demonic interaction is anything to go by. Watch the debut trailer below and stay tuned for further details.



Gematsu









