Colin Burns
Japanese Trademarks Point to New Atelier Game and Other Titles
06.10.17 - 11:04 AM

A host of new trademarks have been filed in Japan and some of them allude to future Atelier games from Koei Tecmo. The most interesting to us at RPGFan was a trademark filed for Atelier Online; it is easy to see why developer Gust may look at the success of other MMORPGs like Final Fantasy XIV and Dragon Quest XI and decide they want to give the genre a try. It will be interesting to see whether Atelier Online will be a full console / PC game or a mobile title.
Another trademark was filed for Alchemist of Bracier. It is safe to assume this will be a new title in the Atelier series but no other details were revealed. It will likely be a long while before these trademarks materialize as real games and it is also possible that they will never actually see the light of day. If we are lucky, we will learn more about new titles from Koei Tecmo at E3 next week. We will keep you posted as more details become available.
