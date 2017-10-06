|
|
|
Sunday Streaming: Gurumin: A Monstrous AdventureJust look at that face!06.10.17 - 6:26 PM
Sure, all the hype right now is for E3. The most wonderful time of the year for gamers. But before that gets rolling, we're taking a look back at a fun RPG of yesteryear on this week's Sunday stream. I played a lot of PSP games, but somehow, Gurumin: A Monstrous Adventure
is one of the few that I completely missed out on. It looks cute and fun, though, so join Derek Heemsbergen over on RPGFan's Twitch channel tomorrow at 1 PM Eastern to watch him play and have a chat about what we're all looking forward to in the week to come!
|