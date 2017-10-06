John Tucker Sunday Streaming: Gurumin: A Monstrous Adventure

Just look at that face!

06.10.17 - 6:26 PM



Sure, all the hype right now is for E3. The most wonderful time of the year for gamers. But before that gets rolling, we're taking a look back at a fun RPG of yesteryear on this week's Sunday stream. I played a lot of PSP games, but somehow, Gurumin: A Monstrous Adventure is one of the few that I completely missed out on. It looks cute and fun, though, so join Derek Heemsbergen over on RPGFan's Twitch channel tomorrow at 1 PM Eastern to watch him play and have a chat about what we're all looking forward to in the week to come!



RPGFan Twitch Channel



RPGFan YouTube Channel



Gurumin: A Monstrous Adventure

Sure, all the hype right now is for E3. The most wonderful time of the year for gamers. But before that gets rolling, we're taking a look back at a fun RPG of yesteryear on this week's Sunday stream. I played a lot of PSP games, but somehow,is one of the few that I completely missed out on. It looks cute and fun, though, so join Derek Heemsbergen over on RPGFan's Twitch channel tomorrow at 1 PM Eastern to watch him play and have a chat about what we're all looking forward to in the week to come!







