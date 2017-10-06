Shenmue III Delayed Until 2018

The saga of Ryo Hazuki's return continues...

Developer Ys Net has announced that the release ofhas been delayed to the second half of 2018. The original launch window for the Kickstarted sequel was the end of 2017.

The news came via a short Kickstarter update featuring project director and series creator Yu Suzuki explaining the reasons for the delay, which you can watch below:

In the address above, Yu Suzuki reminisces on the beginning of the project's journey through fan supported success noting "It’s been almost two years since we began this incredible endeavor together. By utilizing new technologies, we have been able to discover new possibilities and expressions. In many ways, the game has become bigger and more beautiful than I initially expected. We do, however, need more time to deliver the game to you."

Considering the massive success of the Shenmue III Kickstarter campaign, I know longtime series fans hope that Yu Suzuki and his team can create a sequel worthy of the Shenmue epic. Hopefully this delay can help make that happen.

Shenmue III is currently being developed for PlayStation 4 and PC.





