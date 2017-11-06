Final Fantasy XIV: Patch 3.5 Review

All ready for Stormblood.

06.11.17 - 12:58 AM

We're mere days away from the release of, so it's a prime opportunity to look back at the final major patch of the current expansion,3.5.

Mike Salbato has been valiantly working his way up to the current date in his reviews of this behemoth of a game, and today, we present this final review before the new expansion. We expect to see plenty of what's to come next week at E3, so make sure to read Mike's review at the link below so you'll be informed on the current state of affairs!



