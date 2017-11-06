RPGFan
John Tucker
Final Fantasy XIV: Patch 3.5 Review
All ready for Stormblood.
06.11.17 - 12:58 AM

We're mere days away from the release of Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood, so it's a prime opportunity to look back at the final major patch of the current expansion, Heavensward 3.5.

Mike Salbato has been valiantly working his way up to the current date in his reviews of this behemoth of a game, and today, we present this final review before the new expansion. We expect to see plenty of what's to come next week at E3, so make sure to read Mike's review at the link below so you'll be informed on the current state of affairs!


Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Gurumin: A Monstrous Adventure
Sunday, June 11 • 10am PDT/1pm EDT

Vandal Hearts
Every Tuesday • 12pm PDT/3pm EDT

Tales of Symphonia
Every Wednesday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT

Night in the Woods
Every Thursday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT
Featured Content
Final Fantasy XIV: Patch 3.5 Review
Final Fantasy XIV: Patch 3.5
Review
 Retro Encounter 86
Retro Encounter 86
Podcast
 Final Fantasy XIV: Patch 3.4 Review
Final Fantasy XIV: Patch 3.4
Review
 Random Encounter 128
Random Encounter 128
Podcast
 The Dream Machine: Chapter 6 Review
The Dream Machine: Chapter 6
Review
 CD theater Dragon Quest III Review
CD theater Dragon Quest III
Review