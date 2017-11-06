RPGFan
Colin Burns
New AAA Magic: The Gathering RPG in Development
Calling all Planeswalkers.
06.11.17 - 1:55 PM

Cryptic Studios has announced that they are working on a "AAA RPG" based on the unfathomably popular strategy card game, Magic: The Gathering. Before you start imagining all of the amazing digital decks you can start building, remember, this is going to be a full-fledged RPG, not a card game. The lore of Magic is so vast and deep that it is easy to imagine it would translate well into a video game. "It's always been a dream of ours to bring Magic's Planeswalkers to a modern RPG," says CEO of Perfect World, Bryan Huang. Details are sparse but if we are lucky, we will get our first look at the game at this years E3. Stick with RPGFan for more updates as they become available.

magic the gathering aaa rpg



Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Gurumin: A Monstrous Adventure
Sunday, June 11 • 10am PDT/1pm EDT

Vandal Hearts
Every Tuesday • 12pm PDT/3pm EDT

Tales of Symphonia
Every Wednesday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT

Night in the Woods
Every Thursday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT
Featured Content
2064: Read Only Memories Review
2064: Read Only Memories
Review
 Final Fantasy XIV: Patch 3.5 Review
Final Fantasy XIV: Patch 3.5
Review
 Retro Encounter 86
Retro Encounter 86
Podcast
 Final Fantasy XIV: Patch 3.4 Review
Final Fantasy XIV: Patch 3.4
Review
 Random Encounter 128
Random Encounter 128
Podcast
 The Dream Machine: Chapter 6 Review
The Dream Machine: Chapter 6
Review