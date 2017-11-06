Colin Burns New AAA Magic: The Gathering RPG in Development

Calling all Planeswalkers.

Cryptic Studios has announced that they are working on a "AAA RPG" based on the unfathomably popular strategy card game, Magic: The Gathering. Before you start imagining all of the amazing digital decks you can start building, remember, this is going to be a full-fledged RPG, not a card game. The lore of Magic is so vast and deep that it is easy to imagine it would translate well into a video game. "It's always been a dream of ours to bring Magic's Planeswalkers to a modern RPG," says CEO of Perfect World, Bryan Huang. Details are sparse but if we are lucky, we will get our first look at the game at this years E3. Stick with RPGFan for more updates as they become available.







