RPGFan
Trent Argirov
E3 2017: Square Enix Releases New Kingdom Hearts III Trailer
So pretty! So shiny! Pete?! Maleficent?!
06.11.17 - 2:07 PM

Square Enix has released a new trailer for Kingdom Hearts III, the third mainline installment for the flagship Kingdom Hearts series.

Debuting at the Los Angeles premiere for the Kingdom Hearts World Orchestra Tour, the trailer showcases series hero Sora fighting both the venerable Heartless and the colossal Rock Titan, of Hercules fame, atop and within the hallowed halls of Mount Olympus.

kingdom hearts III trailer

Rendered in vibrant, colourful hues, various abilities from other entries in the series can be seen, such as the Shotlock and Command Style abilities of Kingdom Hearts Birth By Sleep, the Drive Forms of Kingdom Hearts II, and most goofily, the Trinity Limit attacks involving long-time Disney companions to Sora: Donald and Goofy.

kingdom hearts III trailer

It seems that the story for Kingdom Hearts III is also being hinted at with each new piece of media released. In this instance, the two major story beats showcase both long-time series Disney villainess and villains, Hades, Pete and Maleficent in disagreement and discussion, and series original villains Xemnas and Ansem hinting at a darker path that Sora might have to take to rescue allies once lost.

Lastly, Square Enix confirmed that a new world and new trailer would be revealed on July 15th at the worldwide celebration of all things Disney: D23 Expo.

Personally, this trailer has me utterly stoked for what next month may bring, regarding news on Kingdom Hearts III. Bring on D23!

Kingdom Hearts III is currently in development for Playstation 4 and Xbox One.



