RPGFan
Alana Hagues
2064: Read Only Memories Review
Something a little old school before the big new E3 news.
06.11.17 - 5:00 PM

Back in 2015 Derek Heemsbergen reviewed the excellent, Snatcher-inspired adventure game Read Only Memories. It was a game that proudly wore diversity on its sleeve, which is absolutely something the industry as a whole needs to work on.

In 2017, the folks at MidBoss have released a shiny new, updated version of their pixelated game, entitled 2064: Read Only Memories. Robert Fenner was a big fan of the original release, and now brings us his thoughts on the up-to-date release of the game. Find out what he thought below in his review!


