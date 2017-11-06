E3 2017: Life is Strange Prequel 'Before the Storm' Announced, New Trailer Released

Help Chloe and Rachel overcome the strange times life has to offer.

06.11.17 - 9:08 PM

Square Enix and Deck Nine Games have announcedduring Microsoft's E3 2017 showcase, via a stylish, intriguing trailer.

Life is Strange: Before the Storm will allow players to control series favourite Chloe Price as she navigates herself through an unlikely friendship with Rachel Amber and the oddness of Arcadia Bay, set three years before the stormy events of Life is Strange.

The prequel series, as explained in greater depth via Square Enix's official blog, will comprise of three episodes, and a bonus episode titled "Farewell", allowing players to control Life is Strange protagonist Max Caulfield once again, available to those who pre-order the Deluxe Edition of Life is Strange: Before the Storm.

As a companion piece, a video highlighting the passion and panache of Deck Nine Game's development team has been released, showcasing both the technology that will bring Life is Strange: Before the Storm to life, and the love and respect they hold for the Life is Strange franchise as a whole.

The first episode of Life is Strange: Before the Storm will launch for Playstation 4, Xbox One, and PC on August 31st.

Stay tuned to RPGFan for all news Life is Strange!



