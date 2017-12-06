E3 2017: MMO Black Desert Online Porting to Xbox One

Microsoft has announced during its E3 press conference this past weekend that PC MMORPGwill port exclusively to Xbox One in 2018. The company showed in-game footage during its event and has released a trailer. Further, the developer has promised several upgrades for the Xbox One X console (Microsoft's incremental upgrade to the Xbox One), such as 4K display output.