RPGFan
Jesse Woo
E3 2017: MMO Black Desert Online Porting to Xbox One
It's coarse, rough, and irritating. And it gets everywhere.
06.12.17 - 12:08 PM

Microsoft has announced during its E3 press conference this past weekend that PC MMORPG Black Desert Online will port exclusively to Xbox One in 2018. The company showed in-game footage during its event and has released a trailer. Further, the developer has promised several upgrades for the Xbox One X console (Microsoft's incremental upgrade to the Xbox One), such as 4K display output.




Back





