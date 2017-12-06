E3 2017: New Trailer for Action RPG Ashen

Looks bleak, but in a fun way.

06.12.17 - 12:11 PM

Originally announced in 2014, open-world survival/action RPGhas a new from Microsoft's E3 press event. The game will release exclusively for PC and Xbox One consoles, although no release date has been announced.

Here is how publisher Annapurna describes the game:

Ashen is an action role-playing game is about a wanderer in search of a place to call home. There is no sun, and the only natural light comes from eruptions that cover the land in ash. This is a world where nothing lasts, no matter how tightly you cling to it. At its core, Ashen is about forging relationships. Players can guide those they trust to their camp — together, you might just stand a chance.