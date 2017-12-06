RPGFan
Jesse Woo
E3 2017: New Trailer for Action RPG Ashen
Looks bleak, but in a fun way.
06.12.17 - 12:11 PM

Originally announced in 2014, open-world survival/action RPG Ashen has a new from Microsoft's E3 press event. The game will release exclusively for PC and Xbox One consoles, although no release date has been announced.

Here is how publisher Annapurna describes the game:

Ashen is an action role-playing game is about a wanderer in search of a place to call home. There is no sun, and the only natural light comes from eruptions that cover the land in ash. This is a world where nothing lasts, no matter how tightly you cling to it. At its core, Ashen is about forging relationships. Players can guide those they trust to their camp — together, you might just stand a chance.



Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Gurumin: A Monstrous Adventure
Sunday, June 11 • 10am PDT/1pm EDT

Vandal Hearts
Every Tuesday • 12pm PDT/3pm EDT

Tales of Symphonia
Every Wednesday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT

Night in the Woods
Every Thursday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT
Featured Content
2064: Read Only Memories Review
2064: Read Only Memories
Review
 Final Fantasy XIV: Patch 3.5 Review
Final Fantasy XIV: Patch 3.5
Review
 Retro Encounter 86
Retro Encounter 86
Podcast
 Final Fantasy XIV: Patch 3.4 Review
Final Fantasy XIV: Patch 3.4
Review
 Random Encounter 128
Random Encounter 128
Podcast
 The Dream Machine: Chapter 6 Review
The Dream Machine: Chapter 6
Review