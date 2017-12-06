E3 2017: Newest Trailers From The Bethesda Conference

Finally, Virtual Reality Deathclaws.

During last night's E3 conference, Bethesda released a ton of information on their upcoming projects. From MMO expansions to VR wastelands, Bethesda made sure to show us their best. Without further ado, let's check out what they have in store for us!

First up, we have The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind the expansion to the 2014 hit MMO. In the video, we get a glimpse of what the newest expansion has to offer, showing off some of the new guilds and dungeons players will be able to explore. We also get a small glimpse into what Bethesda has in store for the future of The Elder Scrolls Online! With such a marvelous new world, it seems The Elder Scrolls Online is here to stay.

Next we have a trailer for the Switch version of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, which contains some major revelations. First and foremost, it's possible to use Breath of the Wild Amiibo's in Skyrim, allowing the player to obtain items from Breath of the Wild, such as the Master Sword and the Champion's Tunic. Motion controls appear to be making a comeback as well, allowing players to use their Joy-Con's as substitute weaponry. Will you be using the new control style? Stop by our forums and tell us what you think!

Bethesda games and mods go together like peanut butter and jelly, so it's only natural that Bethesda would want to get into the scene. Enter the Creation Club for Fallout 4 and Skyrim Special Edition. Featuring content created by Bethesda staff and a select few outside developers, the Creation Club will allow players to mod their gaming experience to their liking, adding new content and gameplay elements. And yes, you can buy armor for Mudcrabs.

Last but certainly not least, we get to catch a glimpse of Fallout 4 VR. Set to release in October, the newest version of Fallout 4 promises to be the most immersive yet. Featuring an improved combat, crafting, and building system specifically designed for Virtual Reality, Fallout 4 VR promises to be a full game, rather than an "experience." But seriously, I'm not sure I can handle a VR Deathclaw.

Stay tuned to RPGFan for more news and info straight from E3!




