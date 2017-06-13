E3 2017: Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Trailer Level 5 makes some beautiful games. 06.13.17 - 6:59 PM
Bandai Namco released a beautiful trailer for its next installment in the Ni no Kuni series, Ni no Kuni: Revenant Kingdom. The original Ni no Kuni was one of our favorite games of 2013, and the second installment is shaping up to be even better. Ni no Kuni: Revenant Kingdom will release on November 10th on the PlayStation 4 and PC, but to hold you over until then check out this English trailer for the game and be blown away by the fantastic art design.