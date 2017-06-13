RPGFan
Scott Clay
E3 2017: Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Trailer
Level 5 makes some beautiful games.
06.13.17 - 6:59 PM

Bandai Namco released a beautiful trailer for its next installment in the Ni no Kuni series, Ni no Kuni: Revenant Kingdom. The original Ni no Kuni was one of our favorite games of 2013, and the second installment is shaping up to be even better. Ni no Kuni: Revenant Kingdom will release on November 10th on the PlayStation 4 and PC, but to hold you over until then check out this English trailer for the game and be blown away by the fantastic art design.




Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Gurumin: A Monstrous Adventure
Sunday, June 11 • 10am PDT/1pm EDT

Vandal Hearts
Every Tuesday • 12pm PDT/3pm EDT

Tales of Symphonia
Every Wednesday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT

Night in the Woods
Every Thursday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT
Featured Content
2064: Read Only Memories Review
2064: Read Only Memories
Review
 Final Fantasy XIV: Patch 3.5 Review
Final Fantasy XIV: Patch 3.5
Review
 Retro Encounter 86
Retro Encounter 86
Podcast
 Final Fantasy XIV: Patch 3.4 Review
Final Fantasy XIV: Patch 3.4
Review
 Random Encounter 128
Random Encounter 128
Podcast
 The Dream Machine: Chapter 6 Review
The Dream Machine: Chapter 6
Review