E3 2017: Fire Emblem Warriors Trailer and Release Date

So who in Fire Emblem is the equivalent to Lu Bu?

06.13.17 - 7:01 PM

During Nintendo's E3 Spotlight this morning,fans were treated to the Japanese release date foralong with a new trailer. The Japanese release date will be September 28th while the North America and Europe releases are still slated for the fall with no specific date. You can check out the new trailer and 30 minutes of gameplay down below.

Check back all week for more E3 coverage from the show floor.



