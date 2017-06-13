RPGFan
Scott Clay
E3 2017: Fire Emblem Warriors Trailer and Release Date
So who in Fire Emblem is the equivalent to Lu Bu?
06.13.17 - 7:01 PM

During Nintendo's E3 Spotlight this morning, Fire Emblem fans were treated to the Japanese release date for Fire Emblem Warriors along with a new trailer. The Japanese release date will be September 28th while the North America and Europe releases are still slated for the fall with no specific date. You can check out the new trailer and 30 minutes of gameplay down below.

Check back all week for more E3 coverage from the show floor.


