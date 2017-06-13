Scott Clay E3 2017: Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser’s Minions Announced For 3DS

More Mario RPGs, please!

06.13.17 - 7:08 PM



If you have been waiting for a new Mario RPG game you may have to wait a bit longer, but today something just as good was announced during Nintendo's E3 Spotlight this morning. A remake of the classic Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga will hit the 3DS on October 6th and will be titled Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser's Minions. Also included in this remake is a new game mode called Bowser's Minions. This game mode will have a brand new story that focuses on Captain Goomba and his minions as they try to save Bowser. According to Nintendo it will be almost as long as the original game and have a new battle system. You can check out the new trailer below. Check back all week for more E3 coverage from the show floor.



Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser's Minions Screenshots









