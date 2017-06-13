E3 2017: Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Trailer and 40 Minutes of Gameplay

Cancel Christmas, it's time for Xenomas.

06.13.17 - 7:12 PM

During Nintendo's E3 Spotlight this morning, the company announced that the anticipatedwould be making its way to the Nintendo Switch this holiday season. Even though it wasn't an exact release date the game seems to be pretty far along and already has English voice acting. You can check out the awesome new trailer for the game down below.

If that wasn't enough Nintendo also showed off 40 minutes of gameplay for you to enjoy.

Check back with RPGFan to keep up with all Xenoblade Chronicles 2 news as it comes out and check back all week for our continuing E3 coverage.



