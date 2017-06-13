|
E3 2017: New Core Pokémon RPG In Development for SwitchIt'll be a while though.06.13.17 - 9:42 PM
The Pokémon Company has announced a new "core" Pokémon
RPG in development for Nintendo Switch. Details were light, but company president Tsunekaze Ishihara said that "Game Freak has begun developing a core RPG Pokémon
title on Nintendo Switch. It may not release for more than a year, but we hope you will look forward to it all the same."
We will keep you updated on any developing news. Stay tuned for all our E3 coverage from the showroom floor.
