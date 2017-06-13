RPGFan
Jesse Woo
E3 2017: New Core Pokémon RPG In Development for Switch
It'll be a while though.
06.13.17 - 9:42 PM

The Pokémon Company has announced a new "core" Pokémon RPG in development for Nintendo Switch. Details were light, but company president Tsunekaze Ishihara said that "Game Freak has begun developing a core RPG Pokémon title on Nintendo Switch. It may not release for more than a year, but we hope you will look forward to it all the same."

pokemon rpg

We will keep you updated on any developing news.


